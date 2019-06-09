Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fielding Foreman Sr.. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Bethany Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Fielding Foreman, Sr.

Edisto Beach - Mr. Fielding Lewis Foreman, Sr., 90, loving husband of Joyce Barrus Foreman, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.

Fielding was born in Augusta, GA, the youngest son of the late Mamie Cassels Foreman and Arthur Ashley Foreman Sr. Fielding was reared in Ellenton, SC and graduated from Ellenton High School. He attended Clemson Agricultural College and graduated with a degree in Agronomy. He was a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps. He returned home to Ellenton after military service and purchased Wise Chevrolet Company. He renamed the company Foreman Chevrolet, and relocated it to New Ellenton circa 1954 following the exodus from Ellenton. He later opened and operated the True Value Hardware store-Economy Supply Company, in New Ellenton. He and his first wife, Betty George Foreman, reared three sons in Aiken SC. Fielding loved to play golf and cards with his friends. He was an active member of Aiken's First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by Betty in 1994. He later married Joyce Barrus Foreman and retired to Edisto Beach where he was an active member of Edisto Beach Baptist Church. Fielding was an engaging story teller, and was often asked by his children and grandchildren to recite his endearing tales.

He is survived by his wife-Joyce, three sons- Fielding Lewis Foreman, Jr. Walterboro, SC; Arthur Ashley (Pamela) Foreman III, New Ellenton, SC; Alan Monroe (Laura) Foreman, Aiken, SC; two step daughters- Benette Clinton (Chris), Fredericksburg, VA; and Karen Barrus, Burlington, NC; ten grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother- Arthur Ashley Foreman Jr, his sister- Ellen F. Boyd, and his first wife-Betty George Foreman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Edisto Beach Baptist Church, 414 Jungle Road, Edisto Island, SC 29438, or First Baptist Church of Aiken, P.O. Box 3157, Aiken, SC 29802.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff and care givers from Amedisys Hospice Care, Charleston, SC for their kind and loving care.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Bethany Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Fred W. Andrea, III and the Reverend Sonya Mizell officiating.

Fielding's online guest book may be signed by

The family will receive friends FROM 6-8 pm Friday, June 14 at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC



