Warrenville - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Flora Angelle "Angie" Kenney Wilson, age 87 will be held 3:00 pm Friday February 22, 2019 at Graniteville First Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Palmer officiating. Interment will follow in Graniteville cemetery. Mrs. Wilson entered into rest Tuesday February 19, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She was the beloved wife of 68 years to Rev. Gene O'Neil Wilson Sr of Warrenville, and a daughter of the late Mr. W.C. Kenney and the late Mrs. Rachel Simmons Kenney. Mrs. Wilson was a native of Augusta, GA and had made Aiken County her home for several years. She was a 1949 graduate of Leavelle McCampbell High School, Graniteville, and a 1999 graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken with a BA degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. For several years Rev. and Mrs. Wilson traveled the United States ministering in several Baptist churches, and for 28 years she served along with her husband as a missionary to Brazil under the Southern Baptist Convention before moving back to Aiken County. Mrs. Wilson was an active member of the Graniteville First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and also taught Sunday School. She enjoyed arts and crafts and her dogs. Additional survivors include one daughter, Rachel W. (Barry) Langley, Columbia; three sons, Dr. Gene O'Neil (Chrys) Wilson, Jr., Bowling Green, KY, Kenneth Mark Wilson, Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil, John Gregory Wilson, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren. Mrs. Wilson was predeceased by two brothers, William C. Kenny , Jr., Charles McLeod "Mac" Kenney; one sister, Linabel Thomas. Serving as pallbearers will be James "Jim" Thomas, Timothy "Tim" Thomas, Barry Langley, Gene O'Neil Wilson, Jr. and Gene O'Neil Wilson, III. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gideons International Aiken East Camp , P.O. Box 1926 , Aiken, SC 29802. The family will receive friends 2:00 pm until time of service Friday at the church. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:

