Florence Frances Rocco
AIKEN - Florence Frances Rocco, age 81, entered into rest Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Florence was born January 9, 1939 to the late Joseph Hoffman and the late Madeline Hoffman. She grew up in Queens Village, NY, where she later met and married her beloved husband. They raised their family in Holtsville, NY until their retirement to Aiken, SC. She enjoyed painting, traveling, and weekly card games at Kalmia Landing. She loved going to all the local activities such as Joye in Aiken, the Aiken Steeplechase, and the Aiken Bluegrass Festival.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Joseph J. Rocco; two sisters, Margie and Lillian; and one brother, Richie.
Survivors include a daughter, Laura Rocco Carpenter (James), Lake Clear, NY; two sons, Joseph J. Rocco, Port Jefferson Station, NY and Chris Rocco (Amy), Kings Park, NY; seven grandchildren, Rene;e, Charlie, Maggie, Alexander, Nicholas, Joseph, and Mary Kathryn; and a sister, Patty Hoffman.
Friends may call on Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. The family will also receive friends Wednesday morning at George Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801. Final prayers and commendation will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church or Banksia (The Aiken County Museum).
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
