Service Information Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-642-3456 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 Funeral service 11:00 AM Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801

Florence Hall

Aiken - Mrs. Florence Lewis Hall, 90, of Aiken, beloved widow of the late Lewis C. Hall, passed away surrounded by her loving family on the evening of Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Born in Millen, GA she was a daughter of the late Robert L. and Allie Burke Lewis. She always enjoyed working in her yard, and after her husband Lewis passed, her yard became her passion. Florence was known for growing some of the most beautiful flowers and tasty red tomatoes. She worked different jobs throughout her life but her most loved job was being a kindergarten teacher at Aiken First Baptist Church.

Florence is survived by her daughters, June Hall (Kent) Sullivan and Caroline Hall (David) Morison; grandchildren, Lauren Sullivan (Scott) Lee, Parker Lewis Sullivan and his girlfriend Sarah Jensen; great-granddaughter, McKenna O'Neal Lee; sisters, Jeanette (Buck) Thompson of NC and Emily Holland of Indiana.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband who passed unexpectedly in 1982 after 30 years of marriage; her parents; a brother, Buddy Lewis; and a sister, Doris Rabitsch.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Shellhouse Funeral Home with the Reverend Dr. Fred Andrea, III officiating. Burial will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to wear something floral or yellow to show tribute to the flowers Florence loved so much and her favorite color of yellow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Aiken First Baptist Church Preschool Program, P.O. Box 3157 Aiken, SC 29802.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living of North Augusta, Comfort Keepers, and Encompass Health and Hospice for their care and compassion given to Florence.



SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC.



