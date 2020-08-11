Frances Byrd Zimmerly
Hartsville - FRANCES BYRD ZIMMERLY, 78, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Hartsville, SC.
Born in Lake City, SC, Fran was a daughter of the late Hubert Cleve and Dorothy Eve Brasington Byrd. She lived most her life in Hartsville, SC and retired from Talley Metals. Fran sacrificed a great deal for her family through the years. Her Christian faith was an important central part of her life. She had a special talent and love for drawing and painting.
Surviving are her loving son, Jeff Zimmerly (Cassie); two granddaughters, Meredith and Audrey Zimmerly, all of Aiken, SC; four siblings, Milton Byrd (Charlotte), Myrtle Beach, SC, Alan Byrd, Greenville, SC, Gail Gray (Bob), Coward, SC and Donald Byrd, Hartsville, SC. In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her grandson, Van Allen Zimmerly and a sister, Shirley Harriet Smith.
The family will receive friends Friday morning, August 14th at 10 o'clock in Historic Bethany Cemetery, Aiken, SC. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 AM with The Rev. Phillip Napier officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) or Ronald McDonald House Charities (www.rmhc.org
).
