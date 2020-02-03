Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Cedar Creek Church Banks Mill Campus
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Carole Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Carole Jackson Obituary
Frances Carole Jackson
AIKEN - Frances Carole Jackson, age 49, a native and lifelong resident of Aiken, SC passed away peacefully Saturday, February 1, 2020 following a bravely fought battle against cancer.
She was a faithful member of Cedar Creek Church where she loved her church and church family. She was a CNA for Nuclear Care Partners where she was a loving care giver and developed a special bond with each of her patients. She loved her beloved peanuts character "Snoopy". She also loved all things pink. The color pink was a poignant reminder of her personal battle with breast and brain cancer as well the many other patients who battle cancer.
She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Winn Jackson of Aiken; her father and step-mother, Charles (Pamela) Jackson of North Myrtle Beach, SC; her paternal grandmother, Frances Corley; two brothers and sisters-in-law; James "Pat" (Shelly) Jackson of Blythewood and Charles "Chuck" (Elizabeth) Jackson of Columbia, SC. ;special friend, Rich Dyche of Aiken; her precious dog, Molly and a host of other loving family members.
She was pre-deceased in death by her maternal grandparents, James C & Geneva R. Winn and her paternal grandfather, Robert Corley.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cedar Creek Church Banks Mill Campus conducted by Rev. Danny Wilson. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mills Road, Aiken, South Carolina, 29803 or to FOTAS, Post Office Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -