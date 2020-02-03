|
|
Frances Carole Jackson
AIKEN - Frances Carole Jackson, age 49, a native and lifelong resident of Aiken, SC passed away peacefully Saturday, February 1, 2020 following a bravely fought battle against cancer.
She was a faithful member of Cedar Creek Church where she loved her church and church family. She was a CNA for Nuclear Care Partners where she was a loving care giver and developed a special bond with each of her patients. She loved her beloved peanuts character "Snoopy". She also loved all things pink. The color pink was a poignant reminder of her personal battle with breast and brain cancer as well the many other patients who battle cancer.
She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Winn Jackson of Aiken; her father and step-mother, Charles (Pamela) Jackson of North Myrtle Beach, SC; her paternal grandmother, Frances Corley; two brothers and sisters-in-law; James "Pat" (Shelly) Jackson of Blythewood and Charles "Chuck" (Elizabeth) Jackson of Columbia, SC. ;special friend, Rich Dyche of Aiken; her precious dog, Molly and a host of other loving family members.
She was pre-deceased in death by her maternal grandparents, James C & Geneva R. Winn and her paternal grandfather, Robert Corley.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cedar Creek Church Banks Mill Campus conducted by Rev. Danny Wilson. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mills Road, Aiken, South Carolina, 29803 or to FOTAS, Post Office Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
