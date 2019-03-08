Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Gray Whittle. View Sign

Mrs. Frances Gray Whittle

Gloverville - Mrs. Frances Gray Whittle, 92, of Gloverville, South Carolina, passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019, with family and loved ones by her side. Frances was born in Warrenville, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Oscar Coles Gray, Sr. and the late Irene Wheat Gray. Frances worked in the kitchen of Warrenville Elementary School, at Community Services in Graniteville, and at Hickman Mill, where she retired after working many years as a cloth inspector. She enjoyed singing soprano in the church choir and gathering with her church family at Warrenville First Baptist Church where she was a faithful member for more than 60 years.

She loved being with her family, and she was committed to cooking everyone's favorite dish, from brown rice to potato salad and from "real" banana pudding to homemade peach cobbler, "the kind with the floating pie crust." She loved people, and she enjoyed God's creations, especially the color pink, bluebirds, and roses. Frances lived a long, full life and was ready to meet her Lord and Savior, and, alas, He is surely saying, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."

She was predeceased by her husband, James E. Whittle, Sr., to whom she was married 65 years. She is survived by her son, James E. Whittle, Jr. (Amanda), Aiken SC; daughter, Julie W. Kelly, Columbia, SC; daughter, Janet E. Whittle, Gloverville, SC; grandson, Pastor Trey Kelly (Danielle), Myrtle Beach, SC; granddaughter, Courtney K. Fitzgerald (Ryan), Decatur, GA; grandson, Nathan Whittle, New York, NY; grandson, Aaron Whittle, Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Sarah Frances Whittle, New York, NY; and great-grandsons, David, Jon, and Jacob Kelly, Myrtle Beach, SC; Ryder and Rhodes Fitzgerald, Decatur, GA; and many special nieces, nephews, and special friends including her special canine companion, Wilma.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. at Hatcher Funeral Home with her grandson, Pastor Trey Kelly, officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ryan Fitzgerald, Nathan Whittle, Aaron Whittle, Sarah Whittle, David Kelly, Bobby D. Kelly, Jr., John Parham, and Mike Haltiwanger. Memorials may be directed to Warrenville First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 338, Warrenville, SC 29851 or Wellspring Church, 3432 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close