Frances Harris
AIKEN - Mrs. Frances L. Harris, 81, of 85 Bent Arrow Rd, entered into rest April 14, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Harris was a member of the Union Baptist Church, Trenton.
Survivors include five daughters, Betty (Abe) Johnson, Trenton, Mary Mobley, Fannie Moore, Regina Adams, all of Aiken, and Brunnie Poole, North Augusta; five sons, James Harris, Waynesboro, GA, Jake Adams, VA, Roosevelt Harris, Randford (Tammie) Harris both of Niagara Falls, NY, and Leroy (Angela) Lewis, Philadelphia, PA; one sister, Vivian (Leroy) Golden, Augusta, GA; one brother, Ronald (Walter Mae) Burley, Augusta, GA; 32 Grandchildren; 11 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020