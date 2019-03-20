Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Insley Simpson. View Sign

Mrs. Frances Simpson

Greer - Mrs. Frances Elizabeth Insley Simpson, the wife of the late Mr. Edward Simpson, entered into rest on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Mrs. Simpson was born in Aiken, South Carolina to the late Roger Insley and Dorothy Mae Craig. She was an accountant for Kmart Drugs for over twenty years and a member of Earlewood Baptist Church.

Frances was a loving wife and second mother to her siblings. She loved singing in the choir and going to prayer group. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and President of the Elder Club. She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, taking care of others, and her favorite color was yellow especially flowers.

Surviving are her siblings: Roger Insley, Sherry Lennon(Gary), Carl Insley(DeLois), Olin Insley(Joyce) and numerous nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service beginning at 12 o'clock with A Celebration of Life Service following at 1 o'clock with Reverend Darlene Kelley officiating.

