Frances Key

Guest Book
  • "We regret to hear of Frances' passing. We pray for her..."
    - Lenny and Esther Wright
  • "OUR HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES GOES OUT TO THE FAMILY DURING..."
    - STANLEY & AMELIA CORLEY- HILL
Service Information
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-648-0134
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frances Tyler Key
Aiken - Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Tyler Key will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Heflin, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in Hayden Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Ercia Key, 1261 Oxpens Road, Warrenville, SC. NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort Street, Aiken, SC (803) 648-0134.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.