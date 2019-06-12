Frances Smith
AIKEN - Mrs. Frances E. Smith, 82, of 446 John Scott Rd, entered into rest June 9, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Interment will be in Pine Lawn Cemetery.
Family and friends may call her residence or after 1pm Friday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday at 7pm.
Survivors include one daughter, Joy (Daniel) Leslie, Greenville, NC; two sons, Rayfield (Frances) Ruffin, Greenville, NC and Johnny Smith, Queens, NY; one sister, Jean Morning, Charlotte, NC; one brother, Joe (Loretta) Morning, Robinsonville, NC; 13 Grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 12, 2019