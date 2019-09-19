Frances Tyler Key
GRANITEVILLE - Mrs. Frances Tyler Key, of Duncan Road, entered into rest September 18, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Mrs. Key was a member of Hayden Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jason Key, Graniteville, SC; a son, Jason B. Key, Norfolk, VA; a daughter Erica Key, Warrenville, SC; three brothers, Frank Tyler, Tennessee; Bobby Tyler and Grover Tyler, Aiken, SC; two sisters, Angela (Russell) Gleaton and Alma Tyler, Aiken, SC; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of her daughter, 1261 Oxtens Road, Warrenville, SC.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort Street, Aiken, SC (803)648-0134.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 19, 2019