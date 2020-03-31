|
Francis Langford Jr.
Aiken - Francis Leonidas Langford, Jr., 90, died in Aiken, SC on March 29, 2020.
Mr. Langford was born May 20, 1929 in Jasper County, SC to the late Francis Leonidas Sr. and Ada Inez Miller Langford. In addition to his parents Mr. Langford was preceded in death by his step-mother, Alice Windham Langford, Charleston, SC and two grandchildren, Joseph Francis and Allison Margaret Langford, Johns Island, SC.
Mr. Langford is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Josephine Stultz Langford, Aiken, SC; three children, Francis L. Langford III, Johns Island, SC, Elizabeth L. Peck (Wiley), Oak Ridge, TN, and Patricia M. Langford, Odessa, FL; five grandchildren, Mark P. Samples, Odessa, FL, Julia Peck Flint (Sean), Navarre, FL, Dr. Christina Peck Koloup (Christopher), Dothan, AL, Jacob W. Peck, Annandale, VA, and Caleb H. Peck, College Station, TX; and three great-grandchildren, Connor, Hayley and Caroline Flint, Navarre, FL.
Mr. Langford was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and worked as a nuclear engineer for Westinghouse for 34 years.
Burial will be at the Gillisonville Baptist Church, Gillisonville, SC.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020