Francis Xavier 'FX' McGahee

AIKEN - Francis Xavier "FX" McGahee, 80, passed away late Wednesday afternoon at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. He was the son of the late Vernard Napoleon McGahee and the late Ethel Moore McGahee. He was also the loving husband of the late Evelyn Redd McGahee for 39 years. He is survived by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. FX graduated from Aquinas High School in Augusta, Georgia. He also attended Augusta College for several semesters until he obtained a job with NCR. While under the employ of NCR, he worked as a field technician to service and repair cash registers and other equipment. It was in this role, while working at a local bank, that he met the love of his life, Evelyn Redd. Anyone who knew the couple could easily see how different they were, and yet, how perfectly matched they were. In the early 1970s, he decided to return to school to obtain his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Accounting from the University of South Carolina. He then became a professor at USC-A, teaching a variety of accounting courses in the School of Business for 18 years. He also became a Certified Public Accountant, providing investment advice and tax preparation services to his clients. After leaving USC-A, he became a software developer for several publishing companies. His hobbies early in life included archery and sports car racing. Later in life, his hobby was anything related to Evelyn. He was also an avid reader and conversationalist. A memorial service will be held at The First Baptist Church of Vaucluse on Monday, December 2nd, at 2:00pm. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm before the service, and interment will follow at the Vaucluse Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Redd, Wyman Watkins, Andy Redd, Phil Togneri, Ken Redd, and Brian Redd. Stanley Redd and Don Watkins will be honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the CSRA GYN Cancer Support Group. The mailing address is PO Box 3485, Augusta, GA, 30914. Evelyn and FX were founding group members in 2004, and he continued to support the group after Evelyn's passing in 2009. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, SC, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

AIKEN - Francis Xavier "FX" McGahee, 80, passed away late Wednesday afternoon at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. He was the son of the late Vernard Napoleon McGahee and the late Ethel Moore McGahee. He was also the loving husband of the late Evelyn Redd McGahee for 39 years. He is survived by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. FX graduated from Aquinas High School in Augusta, Georgia. He also attended Augusta College for several semesters until he obtained a job with NCR. While under the employ of NCR, he worked as a field technician to service and repair cash registers and other equipment. It was in this role, while working at a local bank, that he met the love of his life, Evelyn Redd. Anyone who knew the couple could easily see how different they were, and yet, how perfectly matched they were. In the early 1970s, he decided to return to school to obtain his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Accounting from the University of South Carolina. He then became a professor at USC-A, teaching a variety of accounting courses in the School of Business for 18 years. He also became a Certified Public Accountant, providing investment advice and tax preparation services to his clients. After leaving USC-A, he became a software developer for several publishing companies. His hobbies early in life included archery and sports car racing. Later in life, his hobby was anything related to Evelyn. He was also an avid reader and conversationalist. A memorial service will be held at The First Baptist Church of Vaucluse on Monday, December 2nd, at 2:00pm. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm before the service, and interment will follow at the Vaucluse Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Redd, Wyman Watkins, Andy Redd, Phil Togneri, Ken Redd, and Brian Redd. Stanley Redd and Don Watkins will be honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the CSRA GYN Cancer Support Group. The mailing address is PO Box 3485, Augusta, GA, 30914. Evelyn and FX were founding group members in 2004, and he continued to support the group after Evelyn's passing in 2009. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, SC, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

