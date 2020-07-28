Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank Hollingsworth

AIKEN - Mr. Frank Hollingsworth, 61, of 1008 Croft Ave, entered into rest July 23, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mr. Hollingsworth was a member of Zion Fair Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Latrina Hollingsworth; Sons, Keton Hollingsworth & Frank Hollingsworth Jr; sisters, Mary Lee, Dorothy (Mike) Nickerson, Alberta (Clifford) Harris, & Willie Mae Gilliam; brothers, Melvin Hollingsworth, Jimmy Hollingsworth, & Tony (Audrey) Hollingsworth; 2 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Please make food donations to Latrina Hollingsworth, (803) 439-9613.

