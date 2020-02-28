Home

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Heights Church
4631 Jefferson Davis Highway
Beech Island, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Heights Church
Frank L. Boyd Obituary
Frank L. Boyd
Jackson - FRANK L. BOYD, 70, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence.
A native and lifelong resident of Aiken County, Frank was a son of the late Haskell John and Ruby Onita Duncan Boyd. He retired from the Savannah River Site and was a former volunteer fireman and part-time farmer. He attended Heights Church.
Survivors include his son, Frank J. Boyd (Cindy); grandchildren, Frank Dobson Boyd (Caitlyn), Nicholas Robert Boyd (Andrea), Nicholas Anthony Meeds, William Gregory Stephens Meeds; great granddaughter, Avery Kate Boyd; fiancee, Glenda D. Swygert, brother, Finley Terry Boyd, Sr. (Gloria); nephews and niece, Jason Boyd, James Boyd, Melissa Kallas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Terry Boyd, Jr.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, February 29th beginning at 11 o'clock at Heights Church, 4631 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. The funeral service will follow at Noon with Dr. Mark Canipe officiating.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 11, 2020
