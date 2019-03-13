Frankie A. Brooks
|
Jackson - FRANKIE ARNOLD BROOKS, 81, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Born in Lousiville, KY, Frankie was a daughter of the late Hitt W. and Iona Catherine Shaw Arnold. She grew up in Dunbarton, SC. Her family moved (along with their house) to Jackson on Frankie's 13th birthday. She retired from the USDA Forest Service as a wildlife technician at the Savannah River Site.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim Brooks, Jackson; her grandson, James Michael Brooks II (Maria), North Augusta; two great-grandsons, Ivan Javier Hernandez, James Rush Brooks; two sisters and a brother.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, March 14th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
Private interment will be in Jackson Cemetery.
