Franklin Roosevelt Beard
Warrenville - A celebration of life service for Mr. Franklin Roosevelt Beard, age 86, will be held at 3:00 pm Friday December 20, 2019 at Redd's Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Richard McWhite officiating. Interment will follow at the Redd's Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Beard entered into rest at his residence on Friday December 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Nancy Carter Beard and the son of the late Willie M. Beard and the late Lois Whaley Beard. Mr. Beard was a native of Aiken and had spent his life here. He was a member of the Redds Branch Baptist Church. Mr. Beard worked with Val-Chem, Langley Bath and Clearwater and with Fiberglass Aiken. He learned the trade of brick masonry, and spent his time building furnaces. Mr. Beard also spent his time farming soy beans. He retired back in 2001. Survivors include: two daughters Marsha Beard, Aiken, and Marlene Reed, Aiken; one sister Nancy Crumpton, Belvedere, as well as seven other sisters; and one grandchild Brianna Henry, Jackson. Mr. Beard was predeceased by one brother Wayne Beard. A visitation with the family will take place one hour before the service at the church. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at: www.colefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 2019