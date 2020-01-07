Home

POWERED BY

Services
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Bodie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Bodie Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Bodie Jr. Obituary
Fred Bodie, Jr.
GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Fred Wilson "F.W." Bodie, Jr., age 97, beloved husband to Mrs. Lillie Mae Koon Bodie, entered into eternal rest on Saturday January 4th, 2020. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Eddie) Salters; sister, Marie Carver; and grandson James Salters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred Wilson, Sr. and Mattie Whittle Bodie; brothers, Carl, Heyward and Leland Bodie; and a sister, Helen French. Mr. Bodie was in the grocery business for many years at Piggly Wiggly, in produce, until he went to Wal-Mart as a door greeter where he worked for 15 years. Mr. Bodie is loved by many and will be greatly missed. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday January 7th, 2020 at 2pm at South Aiken Baptist Church with Pastor Ben Reams officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -