|
|
Fred Bodie, Jr.
GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Fred Wilson "F.W." Bodie, Jr., age 97, beloved husband to Mrs. Lillie Mae Koon Bodie, entered into eternal rest on Saturday January 4th, 2020. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Eddie) Salters; sister, Marie Carver; and grandson James Salters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred Wilson, Sr. and Mattie Whittle Bodie; brothers, Carl, Heyward and Leland Bodie; and a sister, Helen French. Mr. Bodie was in the grocery business for many years at Piggly Wiggly, in produce, until he went to Wal-Mart as a door greeter where he worked for 15 years. Mr. Bodie is loved by many and will be greatly missed. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday January 7th, 2020 at 2pm at South Aiken Baptist Church with Pastor Ben Reams officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 15, 2020