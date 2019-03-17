Fred Key
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Key.
AIKEN - Mr. Fred Louis Key, 82, of 1918 Williston Rd, husband of Mrs. Magdalene Patterson Key, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 17, 2019