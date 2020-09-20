1/1
Fred O. Holmes Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred O. Holmes, Sr.
Aiken - Fred O. Holmes, 92, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Benton House of Aiken.
A native of Pacolet, SC, Fred was the son of the late William Oscar Holmes and Bertha Mathis Holmes. He moved to New Ellenton in 1957 and worked at the Savannah River Plant, holding a variety of positions, including 703 Building Superintendent and Safety Inspector before his retirement after more than 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of Aiken Lodge No. 156 A.F.M., a Shriner (Jamil Temple) and worshipped at St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Ellenton.
Survivors include his son, F. Owen Holmes, Jr., (Cynthia Togami) of Placentia, CA.
Private interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Ellenton.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 20 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved