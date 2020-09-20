Fred O. Holmes, Sr.Aiken - Fred O. Holmes, 92, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Benton House of Aiken.A native of Pacolet, SC, Fred was the son of the late William Oscar Holmes and Bertha Mathis Holmes. He moved to New Ellenton in 1957 and worked at the Savannah River Plant, holding a variety of positions, including 703 Building Superintendent and Safety Inspector before his retirement after more than 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of Aiken Lodge No. 156 A.F.M., a Shriner (Jamil Temple) and worshipped at St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Ellenton.Survivors include his son, F. Owen Holmes, Jr., (Cynthia Togami) of Placentia, CA.Private interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Ellenton.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at