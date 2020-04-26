|
|
Fred Plunkett Sr.
AIKEN - Mr. Fred Wiley Plunkett, Sr., 87, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in Scott Cemetery. A lifelong resident of Aiken County, Mr. Plunkett was a son of the late Brodus E. and Erdie Woodward Plunkett. Mr. Plunkett was a farmer in Aiken county all of his life. He loved the earth and seeing things grow. He especially loved his lord, his family and eating Sunday dinners with them after church.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Bearnice Virtee Wilson Plunkett; children, Rosemary P. Busbee, Patricia P. Williams, Fred W. (Terry) Plunkett, Jr., Douglas "Todd" (Angela) Moore all of Aiken; stepson, William R. (Martha) West, Windsor, SC; grandchildren, James Marvin Williams, Jr., Lewis B. (Pamela) Williams III, Wesely Earl (Dawn) Williams, Emily Ann Marie Moore, Everett Wiley Moore; great-grandchildren, Hunter King Williams, James Fischer Williams, Sullivan Rose Williams, Javin Lee Williams, Emily Williams, Addie Williams, Harlow Williams.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Laura Gabriel Busbee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, Montmorenci, PO Box 117, Montmorenci, SC 29839.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 26 to May 6, 2020