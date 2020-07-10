1/
Freddie Lee Butler
{ "" }
Freddie Lee Butler
AIKEN - Mr. Freddie Lee Butler, 81, of 830 Laurens St, entered into rest July 7, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11am Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Bell Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Aiken with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Viewing will be Monday from 4-6pm at the funeral home.
Family and friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Sharonda (Monterell) Robinson, 740 Schroder Ave.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bell Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
