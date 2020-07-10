Or Copy this URL to Share

Freddie Lee Butler

AIKEN - Mr. Freddie Lee Butler, 81, of 830 Laurens St, entered into rest July 7, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11am Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Bell Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Aiken with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Viewing will be Monday from 4-6pm at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Sharonda (Monterell) Robinson, 740 Schroder Ave.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134



