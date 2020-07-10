Freddie Lee Butler
AIKEN - Mr. Freddie Lee Butler, 81, of 830 Laurens St, entered into rest July 7, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11am Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Bell Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Aiken with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Viewing will be Monday from 4-6pm at the funeral home.
Family and friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Sharonda (Monterell) Robinson, 740 Schroder Ave.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 22, 2020.