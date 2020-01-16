|
|
Frederick D. Burris
Aiken - Funeral services for Sgt. Frederick D. Burris, 62, who passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, (Viewing 12-1 PM) at Baughmanville Missionary Baptist Church, 125 Baughmanville Rd., Wagener, SC 29164. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Fred leaves to cherish his memories and legacy, his mother, Legatha Burris; his fiance, Classie Young; three sisters, Donna Chavous (Aiken), Sheila Burris (Aiken), and Cheryl B. Jenkins (John Robert of Fredericksburg, VA); one brother, Terrence Kitchings (Columbia); two nephews, Jamal Chavous and Nathan Jenkins; three nieces, Nicole, Ashleigh and Faith Jenkins; a special aunt, Glorie Davenport (Wagener); one uncle; four aunts; and two godchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Reginald Burris. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 7-8 PM. Fred retired from the US Army and was a Class of 1977 graduate of Aiken High. Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Legatha Burris, 500 Gilbert St. SE, Aiken, 29801 or JACKSON BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Friday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020