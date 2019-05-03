Frederick Richard Hahn
AIKEN - Frederick Richard Hahn, 58, husband of Cheryl Matthews Hahn, of Aiken, died May 1, 2019 surrounded by family.
Born July 5, 1960 in Aiken County, he was the son of the late Alfred R. Hahn and Gladys Rodgers Hahn.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Arthur.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years; his children, Erin Phillips, Derrick Hahn, and Beverly Hahn (Dectric), all of Aiken; his grandchildren, Tucker, Abigail, Madison and Gabrielle; his sister, Diane Hahn (Leo) of Beaufort, SC; his sister-in-law, Valerie Freeman (Richard) of Aiken; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held today, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2PM in The George Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow at Bethany Cemetery.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in Fred's honor to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
