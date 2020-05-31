Fredrick Eugene "Gene" Seeby
Aiken - Fredrick Eugene Seeby Jr., age 39, entered into rest Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Gene, as he was affectionately known, was born January 12, 1981 in Aiken, SC to Frederick Eugene Seeby Sr. and Debra Sandifer. He was a life-long area resident and a member of the Local Sheet Metal Union 399 and Cedar Creek Baptist Church. He was a journeyman welder by trade and loved being a part of the union. Gene's entire world was his kids and having a family.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Seeby; children, Seanna Seeby, Hayden Seeby, Hailey Bledsoe, Savannah Snider, and Jakson Rutland; his father Fredrick Eugene Seeby Sr.; his mother, Debra Sandifer (Lee); a brother, Drew Sandifer; a sister, Grace Seeby; and his paternal grandmother, Joann Seeby.
A private memorial service will be held. You may view the life-stream of the service by visiting the official George Funeral Home & Cremation Center Facebook page, beginning Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to his wife for his children.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Aiken - Fredrick Eugene Seeby Jr., age 39, entered into rest Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Gene, as he was affectionately known, was born January 12, 1981 in Aiken, SC to Frederick Eugene Seeby Sr. and Debra Sandifer. He was a life-long area resident and a member of the Local Sheet Metal Union 399 and Cedar Creek Baptist Church. He was a journeyman welder by trade and loved being a part of the union. Gene's entire world was his kids and having a family.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Seeby; children, Seanna Seeby, Hayden Seeby, Hailey Bledsoe, Savannah Snider, and Jakson Rutland; his father Fredrick Eugene Seeby Sr.; his mother, Debra Sandifer (Lee); a brother, Drew Sandifer; a sister, Grace Seeby; and his paternal grandmother, Joann Seeby.
A private memorial service will be held. You may view the life-stream of the service by visiting the official George Funeral Home & Cremation Center Facebook page, beginning Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to his wife for his children.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 31 to Jun. 10, 2020.