Fredrika Culbreath Bright
COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mrs. Fredrika Culbreath Bright will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Edgefield, SC, with burial to follow in the Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, Trenton SC. Public viewing will be held Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020