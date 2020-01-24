Home

Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Edgefield, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Edgefield, SC
Fredrika Culbreath Bright

Fredrika Culbreath Bright Obituary
Fredrika Culbreath Bright
COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mrs. Fredrika Culbreath Bright will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Edgefield, SC, with burial to follow in the Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, Trenton SC. Public viewing will be held Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or .
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020
