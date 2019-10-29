Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frncis K. Giacobone. View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis K. Giacobone

Warrenville - Mr. Francis K. Giacobone, 73, of Warrenville, SC, beloved husband of thirty-four years to Shelby Boyd Giacobone, entered into rest on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the comfort of his home, under the loving care of Kindred Hospice.

A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Anthony "Tony" and George Era Mathews Giacobone. He was a Home Improvement Contractor for thirty years. Francis was an avid Gamecock fan. He enjoyed playing cards. More than anything, he enjoyed being with his family, especially his grands.

In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Denise Ennis, Bath, SC, the late Joey Robinson, Tori and Steve George, Greensboro, NC, Brian and Tegan Giacobone, Aiken, SC and Todd and Angie Robinson, Summertown, GA; grandchildren, Erin Wngate, Callie Wingate, Maggie Ennis, Morgan Gibson and her husband, Brandon, Kelsey George, Sadler George, Carson George, Graydon Giacobone, soon to be born Korley Giacobone, Kayden Fortner, Alivia Fortner, Revan Fortner and Ella Grace Robinson, great-grandchildren, Journee and Gavin Gibson, a very special niece and nephew, Sandy Cosnahan and Ashley Boyd and his best friend who was more like a brother, Tommy Gilley.

Friends will be greeted by the family on (this evening) Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastors Marsha and George Webb will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be George Corley, Jimmy Drennan, Brent "Bunky" Johnson, Charles Sauls, Wayne Banks and James Taylor.

The family has asked that memorials be made to Kindred Hospice

Visit

