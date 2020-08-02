Gail Ann CochranAIKEN - Gail Ann Cochran, 69, beloved wife of The Rev. Dr. William Charles Scar, passed away peacefully in her husband's arms, Friday morning, July 24, 2020 in her home.Born in Kansas City, MO, Gail was a daughter of the late Virgil and Dorothy Cochran. She grew up in Raytown, MO, where she graduated from Raytown High School. She received her B.A. in Psychology from Rockhurst University, and her M.A. in Psychology from the University of Missouri. During her career she devoted herself to the care of many of God's people, and she worked as Office Manager/Developer for counseling centers where her husband was the Director.In addition to her husband, Gail is survived by her brother, Bruce Cochran of Mexico City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Dakota Max Cochran and Arizona Christian Cochran and her sister, Annie.No services are planned at this time.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at