1/1
Gail Clemons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Clemons
Warrenville - Ms. Gail Parrish Clemons, age 64, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday September 23rd, 2020. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Ann (Sherman) Carpenter, Lila Busbee, Nancy (Donnie) Moore; companion, Gerald Lowery; many nieces and nephews; and two special nieces, Dorothy Brantley and Shannon Tice. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ermon P. and Inez Parker Parrish; sisters, Ethel Mae Bacon; and brother in law, Glen Busbee.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday September 25th, 2020 at 2pm at Faith Holiness Church in Clearwater with Pastor Floyd Hutto officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be: Randy Bacon, Ermon and Sherman Carpenter, Will Hearn, Donald Tice and Jeromie Baughman.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville Napier Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved