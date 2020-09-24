Gail Clemons

Gail ClemonsWarrenville - Ms. Gail Parrish Clemons, age 64, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday September 23rd, 2020. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Ann (Sherman) Carpenter, Lila Busbee, Nancy (Donnie) Moore; companion, Gerald Lowery; many nieces and nephews; and two special nieces, Dorothy Brantley and Shannon Tice. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ermon P. and Inez Parker Parrish; sisters, Ethel Mae Bacon; and brother in law, Glen Busbee.A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday September 25th, 2020 at 2pm at Faith Holiness Church in Clearwater with Pastor Floyd Hutto officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be: Randy Bacon, Ermon and Sherman Carpenter, Will Hearn, Donald Tice and Jeromie Baughman.Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at