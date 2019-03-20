Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Huttleston. View Sign

Gary Huttleston

Aiken - Gary Huttleston, 59, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Gary was predeceased by his son Lon Huttleston and mother Marian Huttleston. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy Huttleston, father Richard Huttleston, Endicott, NY, sister Teri Brogdale, Endicott, NY, 3 grandchildren; in laws, Buzz and Kitty Baiardo, Peoria, IL, Debbie (Mark) Adams, Liberty Township, OH, Reba Baiardo, Peoria, IL, Michael (Janine) Baiardo, nieces and nephews Lauren, Lindsey, Nick, Samantha, Ryan and Skylar. Also, his cherished pets, Abby and Lacey.

Gary was born in Binghamton, NY, a son of Richard L. Huttleston and the late Marian Huttleston. He attended Union Endicott High School class of 1977. He attended Delhi College, Utica College in Syracuse, NY, and later received two Master's Degrees from Florida Institute of Technology. He was a Superintendent of Construction and Project Management for CB&I for 37 years, and later worked for Bechtel. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, biking, kayaking, working outdoors and playing golf. He also enjoyed get-togethers with friends and time spent in Downtown Aiken. He loved to fly, having been a pilot since 1990. He loved to watch sports and was an avid Yankees and Syracuse fan.

He was a member of Cedar Creek Church and attended services regularly. He also enjoyed going to homegroup through the church.

"When the time comes for you to die, you need not be afraid, because death cannot separate you from God's love."~Charles H Spurgeon

Romans 14:8-for if we live, we live for the Lord, or if we die, we die for the Lord; therefore whether we live or die; we are the Lord's.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2019, and a Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 PM at Cedar Creek Church, Banks Mill Campus, with the Reverend Phillip Lee officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to FOTAS (

Gary's online guest book may be signed at

SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC



Gary HuttlestonAiken - Gary Huttleston, 59, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.Gary was predeceased by his son Lon Huttleston and mother Marian Huttleston. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy Huttleston, father Richard Huttleston, Endicott, NY, sister Teri Brogdale, Endicott, NY, 3 grandchildren; in laws, Buzz and Kitty Baiardo, Peoria, IL, Debbie (Mark) Adams, Liberty Township, OH, Reba Baiardo, Peoria, IL, Michael (Janine) Baiardo, nieces and nephews Lauren, Lindsey, Nick, Samantha, Ryan and Skylar. Also, his cherished pets, Abby and Lacey.Gary was born in Binghamton, NY, a son of Richard L. Huttleston and the late Marian Huttleston. He attended Union Endicott High School class of 1977. He attended Delhi College, Utica College in Syracuse, NY, and later received two Master's Degrees from Florida Institute of Technology. He was a Superintendent of Construction and Project Management for CB&I for 37 years, and later worked for Bechtel. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, biking, kayaking, working outdoors and playing golf. He also enjoyed get-togethers with friends and time spent in Downtown Aiken. He loved to fly, having been a pilot since 1990. He loved to watch sports and was an avid Yankees and Syracuse fan.He was a member of Cedar Creek Church and attended services regularly. He also enjoyed going to homegroup through the church."When the time comes for you to die, you need not be afraid, because death cannot separate you from God's love."~Charles H SpurgeonRomans 14:8-for if we live, we live for the Lord, or if we die, we die for the Lord; therefore whether we live or die; we are the Lord's.A visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2019, and a Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 PM at Cedar Creek Church, Banks Mill Campus, with the Reverend Phillip Lee officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to FOTAS ( www.fotasaiken.org/donate ), or to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center, P.O. Box 358, Gloverville, South Carolina 29828.Gary's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC Funeral Home Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

715 East Pine Log Road

Aiken , SC 29803

803-641-4401 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close