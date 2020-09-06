Gary Robert 'Biggens' Brewer
AIKEN - Gary Robert "Biggens" Brewer, 73, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence.
Gary was born in Ilion, NY to Robert and Helen Brewer. He was child three of four, having two older sisters: Joyce Adams (Tom) and Carol Crossman (Bob) and younger sister Karen Conterras (William). Gary grew up active and always on the go, you could most likely find him running the town, ice skating, and playing and hunting in the swamp with his neighborhood posse. His prideful first jobs consisted of working at Lovier's Dairy and his daily paper route. He graduated from Ilion Highschool in 1965 where he excelled in bowling, football and drive-in movies.
Gary was drafted into the United States Army in early 1966. In 1967 his daughter Wendy was born. Gary served in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968 during the Tet Offensive as a Specialist 5 Sergeant 32 F20 Crypto. Upon return from Vietnam, Gary was stationed at Fort Myer, Va with duty station being at the Pentagon in Washington DC carrying out classified duties for Generals: Westmoreland and Abrams and Ambassador Bunker until honorably discharging in 1969.
Gary than began college life while bartending at Crossways Tavern. He earned an Associate of Applied Science at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, NY in 1972. He earned his Electrical Engineering degree at the University of NewYork at Buffalo, ETA KAPPA NU.
Gary Married the love of his life, Sherrie (43 years) in 1975 in Newfane, NY.
He began his engineering career in 1975 at Great Lakes Carbon in Niagra Falls, NY. In 1979 Gary accepted an electrical engineering position at Owens Corning Fiberglass bringing him from New York to Anderson, SC where his two sons, Micah and Matthew were born. He later transferred and moved to the Atlanta, GA plant and then his third and final stop at the Aiken, SC plant where he remained until retirement after 26 years of service as the Plant Maintenance Superintendent of AGY. Gary went on to work as a financial advisor for Thrivent Financial for 10 years before retiring for good in 2015. He was a member of St James Lutheran Church in Graniteville, SC since 1986.
Gary was an amazing family man and wonderful son, brother, husband, dad, grandfather, friend, worker and man. He was bighearted, charismatic, fun loving, outgoing, adventurous, supportive and wise. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, loving and enjoying natures beauties; exploring, hunting, fishing, rafting and camping. He was a jack of many trades, Mr get it done. Gary enjoyed a good poker game, western and war movie, cigar, a little trouble making and anything chocolate. Gary was genuine and authentic, he was very involved, impactful and beloved and will truly be missed, but his memory and legacy lives on.
Surviving are his sons, Micah Brewer (MaryAnn) and Matthew Brewer (Rainee); daughter, Wendi Farhi; seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen and his wife Sherrie.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, September 11th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday morning, September 12th at 11 o'clock at St. James Lutheran Church, 200 Laurel Dr., Graniteville, SC. Social distancing and masks will be required at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project
).
