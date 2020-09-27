Gary S. Faulkner Sr.
Graniteville - Mr. Gary S. Faulkner, Jr., 63, of Graniteville, SC, entered into rest on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Gary S. Sr. and Mary Carpenter Faulkner. Gary was a graduate of Graniteville High School, was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Graniteville, SC and worked in the Finishing Department of the Gregg Division. He enjoyed automobiles, NASCAR and football.
In addition to his parents, family members include his children, Gary S. Faulkner, III, Jennifer Lynn Strickland and Chris Faulkner, former daughter-in-law, Candice Sisler, siblings, Carol Burton, Paul Faulkner and Felicia Faulkner and grandchildren, Becca Strickland, Kimmy Strickland, Nick Strickland, Lizzie Sisler, Chey Faulkner and Sadie Faulkner.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church. (www.granitevilleumc.org
