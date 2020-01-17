Home

Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Gary Scott Anthony Obituary
Gary Scott Anthony
AIKEN - Gary Scott Anthony, 47, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Scott, as he was known, was born in Hickory, NC, a son of Sandy Davis Anthony, Aiken, and the late William Gary Anthony. He was an artist, and deeply loved his family who he was very, very proud of.
In addition to his mother, Scott is survived by three daughters, Alexandra "Alex", Emily, and Ivy Anthony, all of Aiken; a brother, William Todd Anthony, Aiken; his paternal grandmother, Rassie Anthony, Aiken; a nephew, William Thomas Anthony.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Jean Anthony, his maternal grandparents, and his paternal grandfather.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020, and the family will then receive friends until 3:00 PM at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020
