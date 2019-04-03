Gay Gibson Peace
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gay Gibson Peace.
Boca Raton, FL - GLORIA GAY GIBSON PEACE, 69, widow of Robert Maurice Peace, went home to be with Jesus Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL.
A native of Walterboro, SC, Gay was a daughter of the late Wendall P. and Fredna P. Ulmer Gibson. She lived in Aiken since 1975 and retired from DuPont and Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site. She was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristen Peace, Boca Raton, FL; her son, Blake Peace, Boca Raton, FL; five grandchildren, Dylan Peace, Caden Peace, Brianna Peace, Devon Smith, Ziaya Smith; a sister, Suzanne G. Williams (Leighton), Americus, GA; Wendell P. "Wendy" Gibson, Jr. (Mary Beth), Barnwell, SC.
The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, April 4th beginning at Noon at Millbrook Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1 o'clock with The Rev. Bill Howard III officiating. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to A Walk to End Alzheimer's, In Loving Memory of Gay Peace, Team ID 541365 ().
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 3, 2019