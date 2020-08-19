1/1
Gaylord W. Myers
AIKEN - Gaylord W. Myers passed away on August 12, 2020 at his home in Aiken, South Carolina after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Tuscola, Illinois, on April 28, 1941 to William and Rozella Myers.
He was a graduate of Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana where he was employed by Western Electric Corporation. He later joined IBM where he was employed in White Plains, New York and Ridgefield, Connecticut. After retiring from IBM, he moved to Aiken, South Carolina. When people asked him where he liked living the most, he always told them Aiken, South Carolina. He served as an officer in the U. S. Army Reserves.
Surviving Gaylord are his brother William (Mary Jo) Myers, nieces Renee (Steve) Sowers and Heidi Myers, and grandniece Hannah Sowers of Roanoke, VA.
At his wishes, Gaylord's cremains will be interred in the Tuscola Township Cemetery in Tuscola, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to donors' favorite charities in his memory.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
