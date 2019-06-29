Gaynell Huffman Wright

Service Information
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
29803
(803)-641-4401
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
Funeral
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Talatha Baptist Church.
Interment
Following Services
Southlawn Cemetery
Obituary
Gaynell Huffman Wright
Aiken - GAYNELL HUFFMAN WRIGHT, 77, beloved wife of Alford Toombs Wright, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Cullman, AL, Gaynell was a daughter of the late Basil Lester and Jewell Newman Huffman. She was a homemaker and had lived in New Ellenton since 1965. She was a member of Talatha Baptist Church. She loved her family, dog and all things Andy Griffith.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Alford; three daughters, Laura Wright (Russell Pruitt), Aiken, Cynthia Wright, Pigeon Forge, TN, Brandi White (Jeff), New Ellenton; four grandchildren, Ashley James, Jacob Wright, Grace Wright, Anna Wright; two sisters, Brenda Davis, Jacksonville, FL, Linda Sumner, Rock Hill and her labradoodle, Sadie
The family will receive friends Saturday evening, June 29th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral will be Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock at Talatha Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the (heart.org) or to Team Stinkykiss Rescue (teamstinkykiss.com).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 29, 2019
