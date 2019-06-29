Gaynell Huffman Wright
Aiken - GAYNELL HUFFMAN WRIGHT, 77, beloved wife of Alford Toombs Wright, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Cullman, AL, Gaynell was a daughter of the late Basil Lester and Jewell Newman Huffman. She was a homemaker and had lived in New Ellenton since 1965. She was a member of Talatha Baptist Church. She loved her family, dog and all things Andy Griffith.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Alford; three daughters, Laura Wright (Russell Pruitt), Aiken, Cynthia Wright, Pigeon Forge, TN, Brandi White (Jeff), New Ellenton; four grandchildren, Ashley James, Jacob Wright, Grace Wright, Anna Wright; two sisters, Brenda Davis, Jacksonville, FL, Linda Sumner, Rock Hill and her labradoodle, Sadie
The family will receive friends Saturday evening, June 29th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral will be Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock at Talatha Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the (heart.org) or to Team Stinkykiss Rescue (teamstinkykiss.com).
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 29, 2019