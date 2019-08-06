Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gearl M. Collins Sr.. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Gearl M. Collins, Sr.

Aiken - GEARL M. COLLINS, SR., 77, beloved husband of Denise Bishop Collins of 32 years, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019.

A native of Barnwell County, Gearl was the son of the late Sammie P. and Azilee Still Collins of Barnwell, SC. He retired from SRNS after 40 years at the Savannah River Site. He was a former scout master in the Boy Scouts of America. Gearl was a member of South Aiken Baptist Church where he was a former deacon.

Survivors in addition to his wife, include a son, Mitchell L. Collins (Kirsten), Aiken; daughter-in-law, Beth Collins, Watkinsville, GA; three grandchildren, Katie Elliott (William), West Point, MS, Sam Collins, Watkinsville, GA, Mason Collins, Aiken; two great-grandchildren, George and Lillian Elliott, West Point, MS; two sisters, Margie Collins and Brenda Croft (Gene), of Barnwell, SC; his fur baby, Tippy.

Gearl was preceded in death by a son, Marty Collins of Watkinsville, GA.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, August 6th from 6 until 8 PM at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 7th at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the South Aiken Baptist Church, Building Fund, 980 Dougherty Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

Visit the online guestbook at

www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com



Gearl M. Collins, Sr.Aiken - GEARL M. COLLINS, SR., 77, beloved husband of Denise Bishop Collins of 32 years, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019.A native of Barnwell County, Gearl was the son of the late Sammie P. and Azilee Still Collins of Barnwell, SC. He retired from SRNS after 40 years at the Savannah River Site. He was a former scout master in the Boy Scouts of America. Gearl was a member of South Aiken Baptist Church where he was a former deacon.Survivors in addition to his wife, include a son, Mitchell L. Collins (Kirsten), Aiken; daughter-in-law, Beth Collins, Watkinsville, GA; three grandchildren, Katie Elliott (William), West Point, MS, Sam Collins, Watkinsville, GA, Mason Collins, Aiken; two great-grandchildren, George and Lillian Elliott, West Point, MS; two sisters, Margie Collins and Brenda Croft (Gene), of Barnwell, SC; his fur baby, Tippy.Gearl was preceded in death by a son, Marty Collins of Watkinsville, GA.The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, August 6th from 6 until 8 PM at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 7th at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the South Aiken Baptist Church, Building Fund, 980 Dougherty Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close