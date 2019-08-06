Gearl M. Collins, Sr.
Aiken - GEARL M. COLLINS, SR., 77, beloved husband of Denise Bishop Collins of 32 years, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019.
A native of Barnwell County, Gearl was the son of the late Sammie P. and Azilee Still Collins of Barnwell, SC. He retired from SRNS after 40 years at the Savannah River Site. He was a former scout master in the Boy Scouts of America. Gearl was a member of South Aiken Baptist Church where he was a former deacon.
Survivors in addition to his wife, include a son, Mitchell L. Collins (Kirsten), Aiken; daughter-in-law, Beth Collins, Watkinsville, GA; three grandchildren, Katie Elliott (William), West Point, MS, Sam Collins, Watkinsville, GA, Mason Collins, Aiken; two great-grandchildren, George and Lillian Elliott, West Point, MS; two sisters, Margie Collins and Brenda Croft (Gene), of Barnwell, SC; his fur baby, Tippy.
Gearl was preceded in death by a son, Marty Collins of Watkinsville, GA.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, August 6th from 6 until 8 PM at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 7th at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the South Aiken Baptist Church, Building Fund, 980 Dougherty Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 6, 2019