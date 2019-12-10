|
Gene Clark, Jr.
SPARTANBURG - Gene Lee Clark, Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2019.
Mr. Clark was born in Rock Hill, SC, on February 20, 1944. He was the son of Gene Lee Clark, Sr. and Rachel Herron Clark. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia and worked for Riegel Textile Corporation for many years.
He is survived by three children, Geno Clark (Holly) of N. Augusta, Greg Clark of Simpsonville, and Kimi Clark Rodahaffer (John) of Bluffton. Grandchildren are Lindie, Lacey, and Logan Clark of Simpsonville and Ryan Clark of N. Augusta.
He is also survived by two sisters, Jeannette Clark Collins of Rock Hill, Patsy Clark Wiggins of St. Stephen, and one brother George Clark of Rock Hill. Deceased brother, Jack Clark, and deceased sister, Sylvia Clark Roberts.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18, 2019