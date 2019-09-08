Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Rovone Miles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Rovone Miles

SUMMERVILLE - Gene Rovone Miles, Sr, 74, died August 31, 2019, in his home in Summerville, SC

He graduated from Murray Vocational High School, Charleston, SC in 1962. He met and married his wife, Nancy Lee Powell in 1965. He was an Industrial Machinist at AVCO Lycoming, and General Electric Company in Ladson, SC until the 1980s. He was an instructor at Trident Technical College for machine shop operations in the late 1970s. He then started his own business as the owner/operator of A-1 Mobile Home Movers, Inc until his retirement in 2008.

He loved being in his yard with his John Deere equipment and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather (better known as Pappy).

Mr. Miles is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter and her spouse, Maxcine and Tony Maxted of Aiken, SC; son and his spouse, Gene Jr. and Lori Miles of Summerville, SC; 3 grandchildren, Brittany Miles, Christopher Miles, and Jenna Maxted; his sister-in-law, Janice (Dennis) Rash of Goose Creek, SC; his three aunts, Mildred Driggers of Lake City, SC; Maydell (Gary) Stanfield of Goose Creek, SC and Eloise (Eddie) Tarte of Myrtle Beach, SC; a nephew, Dell (Sherri) Miles Jr. of Walterboro, SC; 2 nieces, Tamara (David) Siemers and Wendy Powell both of Summerville, SC. He is also survived by his cousins, Donna Rae (Roger) Driggers and Debbie Driggers of Lake City, SC; Marinda (Staford) Stinson of Charleston, SC; Rev. Laverne Parker, JD Parker, Ronald Parker, and Mervin Miles all of Kingstree, SC; Gary (Lisa) Stanfield Jr of Summerville, SC, and Sandy Stanfield of Lawrenceville, GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dell and Margie Miles and his brothers, CM and Jackie Dell Miles.

The Family asks that donations be made to the Grace Fellowship Church, 100 Kathryn Drive, Goose Creek, SC 29445 in his honor instead of flowers. The family will hold a private service in the future.

Gene Rovone MilesSUMMERVILLE - Gene Rovone Miles, Sr, 74, died August 31, 2019, in his home in Summerville, SCHe graduated from Murray Vocational High School, Charleston, SC in 1962. He met and married his wife, Nancy Lee Powell in 1965. He was an Industrial Machinist at AVCO Lycoming, and General Electric Company in Ladson, SC until the 1980s. He was an instructor at Trident Technical College for machine shop operations in the late 1970s. He then started his own business as the owner/operator of A-1 Mobile Home Movers, Inc until his retirement in 2008.He loved being in his yard with his John Deere equipment and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather (better known as Pappy).Mr. Miles is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter and her spouse, Maxcine and Tony Maxted of Aiken, SC; son and his spouse, Gene Jr. and Lori Miles of Summerville, SC; 3 grandchildren, Brittany Miles, Christopher Miles, and Jenna Maxted; his sister-in-law, Janice (Dennis) Rash of Goose Creek, SC; his three aunts, Mildred Driggers of Lake City, SC; Maydell (Gary) Stanfield of Goose Creek, SC and Eloise (Eddie) Tarte of Myrtle Beach, SC; a nephew, Dell (Sherri) Miles Jr. of Walterboro, SC; 2 nieces, Tamara (David) Siemers and Wendy Powell both of Summerville, SC. He is also survived by his cousins, Donna Rae (Roger) Driggers and Debbie Driggers of Lake City, SC; Marinda (Staford) Stinson of Charleston, SC; Rev. Laverne Parker, JD Parker, Ronald Parker, and Mervin Miles all of Kingstree, SC; Gary (Lisa) Stanfield Jr of Summerville, SC, and Sandy Stanfield of Lawrenceville, GA.He was preceded in death by his parents, Dell and Margie Miles and his brothers, CM and Jackie Dell Miles.The Family asks that donations be made to the Grace Fellowship Church, 100 Kathryn Drive, Goose Creek, SC 29445 in his honor instead of flowers. The family will hold a private service in the future. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close