George Albert Davidson
|
VENICE, FL - George Albert Davidson, age 89, of Venice, FL, passed away on April 6, 2019. The son of Jane Dunsmore Davidson and John Davidson, of Mishawaka, Indiana, he is survived by his wife of 67 years, Pauline Davidson, and his children Georgia Davidson (Margaret Fischer), Paula Davidson, Douglas (Suzanne) Davidson, and Laura Davidson (Gabrielle Schaffner). His grandchildren include Sara (Alec) Tomasin, Amy Davidson (Abe Hill), and Michela Schaffner Davidson. His great-grandchildren are Autumn and Alice Tomasin. He was beloved by his nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty Neprud, and his brothers John and Gene Davidson.
George served in the army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as an automotive design engineer at Studebaker Corporation, Ford Motor Company, and later his own company. George and Pauline travelled the world for Ford making friends and enjoying the flora and fauna wherever they went. He loved designing and building.
A memorial service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Venice on Friday, April 12th at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alberta House Arts Center, 219 Ferris St., Sault Ste, Marie, MI 49783.
