In Memory of

George Allen

May 3, 1942 - April 11, 2015

Forever in my heart,

I Love You, your wife

Vivian. I'll love you

forever, I'll like you for

always, As long as I'm living "My Daddy you'll be." Dad you will always be in my heart and on my mind. I miss you and I love you and I will never stop loving my hero, you daughter Angela Allen.

You will always Be In My Heart " The Kid"

Dear George, There are

moments in life when you miss someone so much that you just want to pick then from your dreams

and hug them for real. Love Lavette.

