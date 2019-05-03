In Memory of
George Allen
May 3, 1942 - April 11, 2015
Forever in my heart,
I Love You, your wife
Vivian. I'll love you
forever, I'll like you for
always, As long as I'm living "My Daddy you'll be." Dad you will always be in my heart and on my mind. I miss you and I love you and I will never stop loving my hero, you daughter Angela Allen.
You will always Be In My Heart " The Kid"
Dear George, There are
moments in life when you miss someone so much that you just want to pick then from your dreams
and hug them for real. Love Lavette.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 3, 2019