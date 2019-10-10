George Angelos
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mr. George Gus Angelos, age 64, will be held at Cole Funeral Home, Friday October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am with Father Vasile Bitere officiating. Mr. Angelos was the beloved husband of Mrs. Sharon Vickers Angelos, Ridge Spring, SC and was the son of Mrs. Stamatia Krikona Angelos, Aiken, and the late Mr. Gus Angelos. He was a native and lifelong resident of Aiken, SC. Mr. Angelos was the owner and operator of Angelos Used Cars in Aiken and Johnston, SC. He opened his dealership in 1984 and had operated it for 35 years. Mr. Angelos enjoyed collecting, showing, trading, and selling classic cars. Other hobbies included were hunting and fishing. Mr. Angelos was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Augusta, GA. Additional survivors include: one son, Jamey (Ashley) Angelos, Ridge Spring, SC; three brothers James G. (Christine) Angelos, Aiken, Nicky G. (Robin) Angelos, Aiken, and Arthur G. (Laura) Angelos, Aiken; three grandchildren Brett Marsh, Taylor Nicole Angelos (Blake) Raby, and Chloe Angelos; and one great grandchild Rowan Blake Raby. Pallbearers will be Brett Marsh, Nick Angelos, Acie Cain, David Dixon, Marcus Smith, and Glenn Culbreath. The Trisagion service will take place at 6 pm followed by the visitation till 8 pm on Thursday October 10, 2019 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY-Pass) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, 2019