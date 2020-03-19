|
|
George Barton
IRMO - Mr. George Barton, 95, formerly of Old Ellenton, entered into rest March 17, 2020 at his residence in Irmo, SC. Funeral services will be at 1pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be in South Lawn Cemetery. The family will assemble at the funeral home at 12:45pm. Family and friends may call the funeral home after 4pm today.
Mr. Barton was a member of the Fairfield Baptist Church, New Ellenton.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Barton, Irmo; two daughters, Doris (Alan) Watt, New Bedford, MA and Viola Alford, Irmo; two sons, Wilbert (Charlotte) Barton, Brooklyn, NY and [George Jr] Nasir (Shawn) Muhammad, Charlotte, NC; two sisters, Anne (Ray) Dawson, Vineland, NJ and Betty (Louis) Corley, Aiken; 9 Grandchildren; 10 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 390 BEAUFORT ST, AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2020