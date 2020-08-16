1/
George Bradley Jr.
George Bradley Jr
Newburgh, NY - Mr. George Bradley Jr, 78, of Beacon, NY, formerly of Aiken, entered into rest August 3, 2020 in Newburgh, NY. Funeral services will be announced.
Family and friends may call the residence of his brother, Norris (Katherine) Bradley, 1354 Hampton Ave. Survivors include his two sisters, Amanda L. Stallings and Mae Doris (Bay) White; one brother, Norris Bradley; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
