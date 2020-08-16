Or Copy this URL to Share

George Bradley Jr

Newburgh, NY - Mr. George Bradley Jr, 78, of Beacon, NY, formerly of Aiken, entered into rest August 3, 2020 in Newburgh, NY. Funeral services will be announced.

Family and friends may call the residence of his brother, Norris (Katherine) Bradley, 1354 Hampton Ave. Survivors include his two sisters, Amanda L. Stallings and Mae Doris (Bay) White; one brother, Norris Bradley; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store