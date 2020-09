George Darnell "Big D" Butler

Or Copy this URL to Share

George Darnell Butler "Big D"

NINETYSIX - George Darnell Butler "Big D', passed away on September 6, 2020.

Graveside services will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30am at Ridge Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Public viewing will be at Davis Funeral Home, Inc. Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:30pm.

In Lieu of flowers pease send donations to; Ridge Hill Baptist Church, Post Office Box 718 Ridge Spring, SC 29129.

Davis Funeral Home Inc., 412 Merritt Ave., Ridge Spring, SC 29129 is in charge of arrangements.



