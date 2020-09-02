1/1
George Edward Gilmer
AIKEN - George Edward Gilmer, age 89, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Gilmer was born October 7, 1930 in Pikeville, KY. He graduated from the University of Dayton and the University of South Carolina. He had made the area his home since the 1950's. He started his career with SRP right out of college and spent over forty years there. He was a chemist, worked in the reactor department, and finished in the personnel department. He enjoyed acting and singing in the '70s, '80s, and '90s with the Aiken Community Playhouse, as well as benefits for the Heart Fund and for diabetes. Mr. Gilmer was known as a "fixer" and could do anything he put his mind to. He was very intelligent and a perfectionist. He was a member of Aiken's First Baptist Church for many years.
Mr. Gilmer was preceded in death by his mother, Lyda Campbell Gilmer; a son, David Gilmer; and two sisters, Madge McKorkle and Ruth Poupard.
Survivors include his beloved wife of sixty-one years, Anna Katie Gilmer; a daughter, Anna Elaine Visner (Robert) Chagrin Falls, OH; and three grandchildren, Kyle Robert Visner (Claudia Paz Lopez), Derek Michael Visner, and Lindsay Marie Kramer (Kevin).
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4th at George Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in The George Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Fred W. Andrea III officiating. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Albrecht SPCA Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
