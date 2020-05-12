George GregoryAiken - George Athan Gregory passed away peacefully at home May 10, 2020 after battling a long fought illness. Born in Aiken, SC May 30, 1937, he was a graduate of Aiken High School where he was a member of the golf team as well as the National Honor Society. George received his pharmacy degree from the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy where he received assistance from the John Dargavel Foundation and a Greer Drug Scholarship.George served in the U.S. Army Reserves then moved to Charlotte, NC where he worked as a pharmacist as well as a pharmaceutical salesman with GEIGY Corporation. After 13 years, he returned to Aiken and married the love of his life, Nancy Erwin Gregory on August 19, 1978.George was predeceased by his father, Euthymios Athan Gregory (Piraeus, Greece) mother, Sophie Christopher Gregory (Savannah, GA), and brother Arthur Gregory (Aiken, SC).George is survived by his brother Johnny Gregory (Columbia, SC (Betty)) and his Sister Maria Gregory Taylor (Lexington, SC (David)).George was extremely proud of his children, Joe Thomas Clarke (Charleston, SC (Sarah Stroud Clarke)), Amanda Clarke Henley (Chapel Hill, NC (Dr. William Hampton)), and Paul Athan Gregory (Columbia, SC (Courtney Arnold Gregory)). He was especially proud of his grandchildren and their accomplishments (Lucy Estelle Henley, Georgia Elizabeth Gregory, Margaret Sophie Gregory, Mary Erwin Clarke, and John Thomas Clarke).George owned and operated Gregory Drug in Aiken for 13 years and then later retired with Eckerd Drug Corporation.George was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Augusta, Georgia and served on the Parish Council. He also enjoyed attending Houston Brown's Sunday School Class at Millbrook Baptist Church.George was an active member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association ("AHEPA") Chapter 407 and served as a past chapter president.George was an avid golfer and a past member of Aiken Golf Club, Houndslake Country Club, and Woodside Plantation Country Club. He enjoyed giving back to the game he loved by participating in The First Tee Golf Program. George made a number of cherished friends through golf. As a former player of the University of South Carolina golf team, George always said that he qualified for the team "because he owned a set of golf clubs".George always enjoyed college athletics and especially the USC Gamecocks.A private Greek Orthodox Funeral will be performed by Father Vasile Bietere. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life (memorial service) will be held when the current health care crisis subsides.Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 953 Telfair St., Augusta, GA 30901 or Hollings Cancer Center, Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., Charleston, SC 29425The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the familymay be left by visiting