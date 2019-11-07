George Harold Sykes
Aiken - GEORGE HAROLD SYKES, 91, beloved husband of Vera Jenkins Sykes, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Metter, GA, George was a son of the late Erastus and Mary Elizabeth Cobb Sykes. He was the youngest and last surviving of 12 children. George was a Navy veteran serving in World War II on President Truman's yacht, the USS Williamsburg. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a BS in chemical engineering. George moved to Aiken in 1955 from Washington, DC and retired from DuPont at the Savannah River Plant. He was a member of the American Legion.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Vera, are three daughters; Deborah Orsini (Mike), Doris Johnson (Steve), Allyson Sides (Mike), all of Aiken; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday morning, November 9th at 11 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home with The Rev. Donald Pope officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare (letlovelive.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019