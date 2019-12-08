|
|
George Sewell
AIKEN - Mr. George M. Sewell, age 82, husband of Mrs. Rita Gillen Sewell, of Aiken, passed away December 6, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born February 19, 1937 in Birmingham, Alabama, he was the son of the late George S. and Mildred Sewell.
George attended high school at Woodlawn High in Birmingham, AL, where he graduated with honors. Subsequently he graduated from Auburn University with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering. While at Auburn, he met and married Myrna Lyle. They had three children, Karen, George, and Alan.
Upon graduation from Auburn, George began his career in petroleum refining with what became Exxon-Mobile. He began his career in 1959 in Baytown, TX where he met many lifelong friends; Andy & Karen, Mike & Janice, Bill & Britt, Tom & Linda, and others.
In 1970, George was transferred to Okinawa, Japan. In 1973 he was transferred to the Republic of Singapore. While in Singapore, George became an avid golfer and served on the Singapore American School Board of Governors. While living in Asia, he and his family were able to travel much of the world.
In 1980 he was transferred to Houston, TX, and then in 1986 to Mendham, NJ. While in NJ, his wife and mother of his children, Myrna, passed away in 1993.
George began a new chapter in his life when he retired from Exon-Mobile in 1995. Soon he met Rita Gillen, relocated to Aiken, SC and married in 1998. Since in Aiken, George and Rita have made many wonderful friendships.
George and Rita led a very active life. George obtained his pilot's license and together with Rita, traveled across the country. They loved travel, snow skiing, flying, golfing, and entertaining. George remained active while in Aiken; Sertoma, Agape Foundation, Woodside Property Owners / ARB, and St. John's Methodist Church. George loved his Golden Retriever pups Chaucer, and Reagan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Sewell.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Rita of 21 years; his children, Karen Sewell Brown, George B. Sewell (Janet), and Alan Sewell (Nancy); his grandchildren, Eric O'Donnell, Chris O'Donnell (Cassidy), and Georgie Sewell; his great grandchildren, Branson O'Donnell, Tinsley O'Donnell, and Maura O'Donnell; and his many friends around the world.
The friendship and assistance of Aiye, Bernice, and Shakira allowed George to cope with the challenges he faced in the later stage of his life.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church with The Rev. Dr. W. Tim McClendon officiating. The Asbury Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends following the service at the church's Ward Hall.
If so desired, Memorial contributions may be made to Sertoma at www.sertoma.org, or PO Box 2065, Aiken, SC 29802.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18, 2019